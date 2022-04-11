Oladapo Olayinka: Entrepreneur recreating Nigeria’s kilishi snack

Oladapo Olayinka is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Mobkilishi, a leading natural meat snack processing start-up firm based in Nigeria.

Olayinka is one of Nigeria’s small-scale entrepreneurs bringing nutritional and health innovations into the business of Kilishi – a dried form of suya, made from deboned cow, sheep, or goat meat.

He is a renowned pathfinder who established his Kilishi business in 2019 and has grown steadily since then. Olayinka started with a small team of two employees and has since expanded to a team of eight.

The company currently has a strong online presence and is constantly expanding its reach to new market frontiers.

In his efforts to ensure that the Mobkilishi products have the market edge that will attract and sustain brand custodians, Olayinka introduced a 100 percent grass-fed beef healthy and tasty Kilishi snack brand.

“We wanted to create Mobkilishi in order to bring Kilishi & its delicious flavour to those who want to enjoy this mouth-watering snack more often,” he says.

“No matter how you enjoy it, I think everyone can agree that Kilishi is one of the most unique and delicious foods out there. And that is why we are so passionate about bringing it to as many people as possible through Mobkilishi,” he explains.

“The fact that Kilishi is a very healthy snack has also been part of the decision,” he adds.

To achieve the needed brand identity that positions the product ahead and above other competitors, he focused on providing high-quality Mobkilishi Kilishi and maintained an outstanding customer service delivery system.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our business and provide the best possible experience for our customers,” he says.

“Our Kilishi is a dry meat snack that is sun-dried, made with lean cuts of meat and spices, and then seasoned and air-dried. Our meat snacks are healthier and leaner compared to the other Kilishi brands you see in the open market,” he emphasises.

“We have a taste profile called “sweet and spicy” that makes our Kilishi more distinct from the other brands out there. We also make use of the traditional recipe and are authentic which sets us apart from our competitors.”

He notes that his products are organic, gluten-free, and Halal and NAFDAC certified. “Once you try it, you will agree with us that Kilishi should be a part of your snacking options because of its health benefits, light taste, and portability. We sometimes call it ‘Nature’s Energy Food.”

He adds that his business has entered into a partnership agreement with some butchers to ensure a sustainable supply of the meat used to produce its kilishi.

“To ensure a sustainable supply of lean for our business, we have partnered with a number of local butchers. We have agreed to purchase a specific quantity of beef from them every month, at current market prices,” he states.

“This guarantees that they will have a buyer for their product and keeps both parties in business,” he notes.

The company through a strategic and planned market approach is spreading its distribution network horizons across the borders of Nigeria.

“In North America and Europe, we are gradually entering new markets, seeking opportunities for growth. Brand awareness is our biggest challenge: We’re a new brand, with very few resources available to build a presence on social media and in retail stores,” he says.

However, Olayinka disclosed that staying focused on the business that loves doing is what is giving him and his team the energy to push forward despite the stiff competition that has been established for many years.

Moreover, he reiterates that the company wants to continue to grow and expand into new markets. In the next few years, we plan to open more retail stores and increase our presence on social media.

Besides, he expresses his team’s desire to continue to improve their manufacturing processes and efficiency so that they can produce high-quality products quickly and at a competitive price.

“We’re also focused on expanding our manufacturing and supply chain capabilities. Our goal is to be able to manufacture products quickly and efficiently while ensuring that they meet the highest standards of quality.”

“We have a strong online presence and are constantly expanding our reach to new markets.”

“Our current volume is 3,000 packs a month; we have a target of 10,000 per month by the end of the year. To meet our goal, we have implemented a number of changes in our production process,” he explains.

The young entrepreneur cited human capacity as one of the challenges faced in the industry, besides, is funding.

“We have not had an adequate advertising budget to reach out to more consumers. However, we are now using social media to create awareness about our products and our brand,” he said.

He admonishes upcoming entrepreneurs to always learn to collaborate, be diligent and be positive!

“Take your time to think through every step you take, whether you are submitting that business plan for funding, securing that government tender, or developing that app. Have a great eye for detail, and follow due process for each step. You will never get a second chance to make a good first impression,” he says.