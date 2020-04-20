Meet Okunfolami who created selfassessment toolkit for Covid-19

Kreateng is a Lagos- based software and creative design company. The start-up recently designed an e-self assessment toolkit to help combat the spread of coronavirus, also known as Covid-19. It created it in partnership with African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID) located at the Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State.

The app enables Nigerians to provide information about their health status, travel or contact histories, job records and states of residence. With the information provided, the app assesses the chances of individuals contracting coronavirus and provides a verdict of ‘ low risk’, ‘ medium risk’ or ‘high risk’.

High- risk individuals are often those with travel histories and/or exposure to people who have tested positive for the virus.

They are assisted on how to get tested from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Medium-risk individuals are advised to self-isolate, repeat the test within seven days and then monitor the symptoms.

Adedayo Okunfolami is the chief executive officer of the start-up. He is a software engineer with over 10 years work experience spanning banking, education, construction, media and information technology industries.

The firm’s management team is made up of Oladele Dada, Idunnu Eniola and Sanusi Abiodun with expertise across web, mobile applications, graphics design and general ICT support and infrastructure.

“We felt the need to contribute our quota as an IT firm to combat the spread of coronavirus pandemic, which requires a multidimensional approach,” Okunfolami says.

“With the exceptional and courageous efforts of medics all over the globe, the need to provide support service using information technology, in addition to other conventional methods in early identification and tracking of both symptomatic and asymptomatic persons, remains vital in putting an end to COVID 19 spread,” he says.

“This is what led us to reach out to African Center of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID) and with their institutional support, we developed a COVID 19 eself assessment tool, which is localised and available in Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba and Pidgin to work in any part of Nigeria,” he explains.

Nigeria is battling with coronavirus which has infected more than 400 persons with over 10 deaths.

Okunfolami has reached out to some of the state governments to encourage them to deploy the Covid-19 e-self assessment tool as his firm’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) project, through ACEGID. But the responses of these states were positive at first, but the entrepreneur and his team were later asked to hold on.

“We later got no feedback from them till date,” the young entrepreneur says.

Apart from the coronavirus e-self assessment tool, the entrepreneur and his team had earlier launched Motocare – an automobile service linking app that connects vehicle owners to reliable automobile workshops and engineers.

The firm has also provided process automation solutions to companies such as Berachah MFB; Biofem Pharmaceutical firm; ICOBA; ACEGID, among many others.

“We also provide monthly training boot camps to young Nigerians in Lagos,” he says.

He discloses that the start-up is currently planning to launch a courier solution, agency banking and medical platform.

On his advice to younger Nigerians, the IT entrepreneur urges them to take advantage of every opportunity available to add value to the development of the country and never to stop dreaming about the next great idea that can be implemented to boost the economy and put Nigeria on the world map.

“Government should provide enabling environment, policies and funding/ grants to encourage growth of start-up companies,” he tells the government.

“The Federal Government can also set up proper data collection system and statistics to track activities, challenges and growth of these start-up businesses to the point of becoming established.”