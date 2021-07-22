Kemi Olawoye: The female entrepreneur causing change in Africa

According to the World Bank, Africa boasts of the highest growth rate of female-run businesses in the world.

However, women entrepreneurs continue to face challenges that are unique to them and remain under-represented in key economic sectors across the continent. As a leading change maker in Nigeria, Kemi Olawoye is one of the most successful female entrepreneurs who despite obvious challenges continue to challenge the status quo.

Kemi is an award-winning entrepreneur and the co-founder of Babymigo, Nigeria’s largest online community for expecting, nursing, and experienced mothers.

She is also the chief communications officer of Bora, a fast-growing public relations company based in Lagos, Nigeria.

By unlocking her potential as an African female entrepreneur, she has made considerable contributions to the continent’s growth and prosperity by contributing to job and wealth creation, community development, and improved living standards.

In 2018, Babymigo, Nigeria’s largest pregnancy and parenting community was founded and for the first time in Africa, Babymigo brought a massive scale to the maternal and child care industry as it had never been done before using scalable mobile technologies.

As a communications expert, Kemi is the chief communications officer of Bora, a fast-growing Pan-African public relations company providing world-class services to corporate bodies and global institutions.

A renowned thought leader, Kemi has demonstrated her expertise as a speaker at reputable gatherings including Social Media Week Lagos, Lagos Health Summit and Nigerian Healthcare Conference.

She is a recipient of several awards and recognitions including the 2021 Influential Business woman Award, 2020 Axa Femtech Accelerator Program, and 2019 Nigeria’s 100 Most Inspiring Women.