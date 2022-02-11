Emeka Nwokocha, entrepreneur building successful fashion outfit

Emeka Nwokocha is the founder of Dudublack, a clothing line that sells luxury fashion wears.

He possesses interdisciplinary experiences, having managed businesses across sectors.

He is a venture builder and pioneer of several businesses across industries with a passion for addressing societal problems.

He co-founded Coal Peirasmos alongside Nwabueze Chilaka (Odogwu Fulaniboy), Ugonna Onyike, Isiaka Saidu.

“I started my journey into business by drawing comics for my classmates in primary school. My first client was Chibuokem Ilechukwu (Charismatic Renewal). I remember I was paid N500 for the job,” he said.

The serial entrepreneur is certain that his fashion brand will continue to cut across to the target market of young and vibrant men and women and grow into a household name on the African continent and beyond.

Currently, Emeka deals in clothes, automobiles, real estate, and filmmaking.

“I am currently actively studying an app for food delivery, it is the future and we hope to invest in that soon, we have been in talks with the creators since mid last year.”

Speaking on what inspired him to run a successful business, he stated that Warren Buffet – American businessman and philanthropist, and Tony Elumelu – Nigeria’s entrepreneur is his mentors.

“Warren Buffet is one of my mentors, Tony Elumelu too, they both invest in multiple businesses. Tony for instance is a banker; he owns a bank, hotels and is now actively delving into the energy sector,” he said.

Nwokocha hopes to mirror the success strategies of these two men, as well as Elon Musk because he admires his vision, just like Nikola Tesla who believed that technology would reach an all-time great if we’d just look toward the sun.

“I like visionaries, for visionaries nothing is impossible,” he explained.