Ebunoluwa Akinwale: Entrepreneur building business that promotes wellness, healthy eating

Health and wellness-conscious women in Nigeria and Ibadan in particular have a wonderful source of help when it comes to getting great support and resources to aid overall wellbeing.

Ebunoluwa Akinwale, founder and chief executive of Nature’s Treats Cafe and Bistro is helping women eat healthily, and de-stress with great wellness treatments and exercise.

The lawyer-turned-entrepreneur was inspired to establish her business owing to her personal experience.

A few years ago Akinwale battled with her weight to the extent of searching desperately for a way out. Her search was not futile, as she discovered that eating healthy was this missing gold.

When she combined eating health and wellness treatments and exercise over some time, the result was phenomenal. Soon, she bounced back to a healthy weight.

Akinwale’s sudden transformation and youthful look endeared her to many women who approached her for free counsel on the right nutrition. The trained lawyer became a diet coach and a nutrition consultant by default.

“Back in 2009 when I had the challenge with my weight, I decided to take the bull by the horn and lose weight and achieved this organically via the healthy way and many people noticed. I mean, who would not notice an almost 40kg loss and as such, approached me to help them,” she said.

In a bid to keep helping women get their health rhythm right, in 2017, she founded Nature’s Treats Cafe and Bistro in Oyo State to provide organic and highly delicious meals for healthy living.

“I started helping people, for free, by creating meal plans, helping them understand what nutrition was all about, and decided to share my knowledge with people, especially women,” she further said.

“When I realised I needed to have more time for my children, I decided to turn that passion into a business helping people lose weight, find their desired body, and live life with confidence. This was what gave birth to the brand,” she added.

Akinwale’s restaurant is renowned to offer a wide range of healthy products, making it a pioneering wellness restaurant and cafe in Ibadan, Oyo State, offering healthy, organic, and sumptuous meals and treats.

On the benefit of healthy living in any society, the entrepreneur said, “Truth is, a healthy body begins with a healthy mind. The woman is at the focal point of it all. Meaning, we can only have healthy families, healthy communities when women are healthy in body, soul and in mind.”

The young entrepreneur through hard work has received numerous awards such as the Oyo State Lounge and Restaurant Award, City People Awards, among others.

Sharing her success secret, the certified nutritionist, who loves to inspire budding entrepreneurs revealed that hard work, resilience, constant learning, innovation, and intentional living contributed to her success today.

In her advice to other entrepreneurs, she encouraged women and youths in general not to relent in the pursuit of their dreams and always be ready to take advantage of opportunities as they come.