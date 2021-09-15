Allen Foundation trains students on entrepreneurship development

Allen Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has trained three outstanding students in its four-day youth empowerment project titled, ‘Equipping the African Child for the 21st Century Realities.’

The event, which was held at Dolphin Senior High School, Lagos Island took place between September 7th to 11, 2021.

Lekan Oluwayomi, the founder of the Allen Foundation, expressed his joy over the programme.

“I am happy today as our mission to eradicate poverty is coming alive with this initiative. I believe empowerment is a key to wealth,” he said.

“I appreciate all the donors, volunteers, the Lagos State Government, my parents, and God for this initiative.”

Over 120 participants from different secondary schools in Lagos took part.

Day one started with a digital marketing class steered at arousing the students’ interests in careers in the field; the two other days featured an intensive and practical pastry-making course.

On the fourth day, the foundation presented awards to the top three outstanding students. The gifts were mainly pastry-making equipment. The foundation also gave a gift to the host school.

The digital marketing class was facilitated by Aderinsola Jolaosho, and the pastry-making class was facilitated by Adebiyi Oluwaseun.

The top three participants are; Abioye Mary, representing King Ado Senior High School; Sangare Sarat, representing Elegbeta Senior High School; and Adedotun Aisha Mojisola, representing Okesuna Senior High School.

Appreciating the support of the Allen Foundation, Akinremi, the principal of Dolphin Senior High School said “I asked Allen Foundation for equipment for the school, and they provided it. I pray all their ideas blossom and grow. I am grateful.”

The winner of the competition, Abioye Mary, said she never knew about careers in digital marketing.

“I am happy I emerged the best; thank you, Allen Foundation. Another participant, Aderenle Habib from Isale Eko Senior Grammar school, says, “I would like to thank the Allen Foundation for the Digital Marketing class was wonderful, and it resonated with me.”

Allen foundation is a community-based organisation established to address social, economic, and environmental challenges and associated with the Vulnerable across the African continent.

Born out of deep passion and love for humanity by its founder, Lekan Oluwayomi, the foundation’s operational area spreads over different societal segments ranging from health and education to hunger reduction. Starting in 2017, the foundation is achieving its goal of eradicating poverty through its yearly community outreaches and youth empowerment programs.