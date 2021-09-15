CEO Ziggy Xolane: How I drove DafriBank Digital to global recognition

Ziggy Xolane, DafriGroup Chairman has continued to drive his new subsidiary, DafriBank Digital Limited, towards what is now becoming an unprecedented success.

Ziggy Xolane, better known to millions around the world by his social media handle, xolanendhlovu, has since July been up and doing and has driven his new fintech, DafriBank to prominence, starting with the digital-only bank going live in July and the DafriGroup’s acquisition on July 28, 2021, of the First Standard Bank Ltd, an elite-focused private and investment banking institution headquartered in Mwali, Comoros Islands.

Read also: DisCos to roll out over 2m new meters by year end

Explaining the significance of the development, xolanendhlovu, who has a dual role as the DafriGroup Chairman and also the CEO of DafriBank, Ziggy Xolane: “DafriBank, our first banking company, opened its digital banking platform this July to critically acclaimed and overwhelming merchant support. The acquisition of First Standard Bank, a private bank with a 100 million Euro authorized share capital, facilitated a global presence that provided DafriBank with the leverage needed to fulfil its ambition.”

Xolanendhlovu further said: “DafriGroup continues to take leaps and bounds towards our vision of becoming the leading digital bank in the continent and this acquisition will further aid DafriBank’s ambition to become a challenger bank in Africa.”

Pointing out that DafriGroup PLC, a multinational public company with a portfolio of interest across over 17 subsidiaries, has lots of plans in the offing, xolanendhlovu further avowed that “DafriBank Digital Ltd, the product of the merger, is presently the focus of the group’s effort.”

DafriGroup PLC, with headquarters in South Africa, has its subsidiaries in Nigeria, UK, Botswana and Comoros Islands. “We are currently rendering services in over 180 countries across the world,” said xolanendhlovu.