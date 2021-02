The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is restoring life to Nigeria’s beleaguered power sector via targeted intervention funding to the tune of N501 billion, and leading sector players now say the programme is beginning to bear tangible fruits. Total monthly collection by the distribution companies (DisCos) has risen to N65 billion at the last count….

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login