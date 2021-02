Nigerians paid less for consumer goods in January, here’s why

In November 2020, Bola Ige, a mother of three, wanted to buy a 50kg bag of local parboiled rice, a major staple food in Nigeria, ahead of the Chrisman’s season. At N28,000 per bag, she could not afford it. So, she bought a quarter of the intended quantity. By January 2021, the family had exhausted…