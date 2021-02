New data from the electricity market show that the Federal Government’s reforms to improve cash flow and market discipline in the power sector are starting to bear tangible fruits. The latest market data show that power distribution companies (DisCos) collected N65 billion in revenues from the tariff they charge last month, the most since inception,…

