PDP Rejects FG’s N123.5 fuel price, insists on N90 per liter

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday vehemently rejected the tweaking of fuel price by the federal government from N125 to N123.5.

Rather, the PDP has insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari should instead, quickly appropriate N90 per liter as being canvassed by Nigerians.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, who revealed this in a statement issued in Abuja, described the the fuel price reduction as very offensive and fraudulent.

The federal government had on April 1, 2019, lowered the fuel pump price by N1.50k.

But the PDP said the reduction is a further display of cruelty and insensitivity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the plight of Nigerians, particularly as the nation battles the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The PDP insists that the correct price of pump price fuel is between N80 to N90 per liter, given the slump in the price of fuel and crude oil in the international market.

“The PDP holds that any price beyond that is completely unacceptable, as it amount to fleecing Nigerians.

“The party berates the APC administration for attempting to delude Nigerians by tweaking the cost decimals to create a misleading impression of price reduction while fleecing the unsuspecting public.

“The PDP challenges the APC and its administration to explain how they arrived at the pump price of N123.5 instead of the appropriate price of N90 per liter despite the fall in international price.

“The PDP asks the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to disprove Nigerians by immediately publishing the full prevailing landing cost, the prevailing 3% depot cost, the 3% trucking cost as well as the retail outlet admin cost and show why the pump price should be above N90 per liter,” it stated.

By Solomon Ayado, Abuja