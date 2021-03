Oil price soars after surprise OPEC+ decision to hold off on production increase

Brent, the benchmark for Nigeria’s crude oil climbed 5 percent to $66 per barrel on Thursday after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies members agreed to keep production levels unchanged, a notably more dovish stance than the expected modest production rise. Early indications that OPEC+ won’t rush into boosting output aggressively and…