Oil climbed to $64.65 per barrel on Thursday morning as the market awaits the decision of a crunch meeting of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies. The meeting is being held to debate how to agree on a coordinated increase in output as the pandemic’s impact on the market recedes. On Thursday…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login