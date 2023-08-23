NNPC’s peers in Angola, Algeria, Libya earn $27.95bn in H1

An analysis of the financial reports of three major state-owned oil and gas companies on the African continent revealed earnings of $27.95 billion this year buoyed by rising crude prices.
Nigeria’s state oil firm, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, is yet to publish its earnings.
Sonatrach (Algeria), the National Oil Corporation (Libya), and Sonangol (Angola) earned $21 billion, $6.95 billion, and $3.4 million respectively.
Revenues for Angola and Libya were for the first six months of the year while that of Algeria covers January to May.
“Our oil and gas earnings in the first five months of 2023 totaled $21 billion, a 2 percent increase over the same period the previous year,” Toufik Hakkar, CEO of Sonatrach, said last month.
According to Hakkar, before Algeria can increase its gas exports, it needs more visibility from European firms.
Angola and Libya recorded a decline in their revenue compared to the first half of 2022.
Between January and June 2023, the Angolan government said it collected 2.8 billion kwanzas ($3.4 million) in oil revenue, a 2 billion kwanzas ($2.4 million) decrease from the same period in 2022.
Angola exported 209.5 million barrels of crude oil in 2022 at an average price of $99.40 per barrel, earning 4.2 billion kwanzas ($5.1 million).
The country, which is Africa’s second biggest oil producer, said the drop in oil revenue was due to a drop in the average price of a barrel and lower export volumes.
According to taxation data published by Angola’s finance ministry, the country exported 191.83 million barrels of crude oil at an average price of $78.35 per barrel in the first half of 2023.
Angola projects that the average cost of a barrel of crude oil will be $75 per barrel in its national budget for the current fiscal year.
Read also: African state-owned oil companies report $27.95bn earnings in 2023
Libya’s central bank said crude oil revenues in the first half of the year fell to 33.4 billion dinars ($6.95 billion) from 37.3 billion dinars in the first half of 2022.
Libyan crude oil production increased in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year. According to OPEC’s secondary sources, Libya’s crude oil production averaged 1.157 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) in the first quarter of 2023, rising only slightly to 1.169 million bpd by May of this year.
“The flow of oil and gas would be halted unless the western-based Government of National Unity appointed an eastern-government representative to oversee the National Oil Corporation,” Libya’s Government of National Stability said in July.
Libya is having difficulty attracting foreign investment in its oil sector.
(08082712224) (+234_808_271_2224)
👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇Golf 3, 4, 5 N350,000 to N550,000
Toyota Camry big daddy N550,000 to 1.3mill
Toyota Tundra 1.850,000
Toyota Camry tiny light N350,000 to 800k
Toyota Avalon N600,000
Land Cruiser jeep 950,000 to 1,300,000
Hilux 1,300,000 to 2m
Toyota matrix N650,000 to 900k
Lexus RX 350 ,950,000 to 2million
Lexus RX 330 750,000 to 1.8
IS250 900,000 to 3mill
ES350 950 to 1,300,000
ES330 950,000 to 2mill
Toyota Prado jeep N950,000 to 1.8
Toyota Hiace Bus N950,000 to 1million
IS350 900k to 2mill
Toyota Avalon N650,000 to 1million
Toyota corolla N550,000 to 900k
Mazda 626 N650,000 to 1.2
Peugeot 406 N700,000 to 1million
Peugeot 207 N750,000 to 900
Honda accord E.O.D N550,000 to 3 million
Honda Evil Spirit N6500,000 to 1.6
HONDA Pilot 900,000
CROSSTOUR 980K
HONDA CR-V 750,000
Toyota Avensis N750,000 to 1m
TUNDRA N1,200,000
Tacoma 1.850,000
Toyota RAV4 N850,000 to 1.3
Toyota Seinna N650,000 to 2m
Toyota Highlander N900,000 to 1.5 million
Toyota Yaris N550,000 to 1.5 million
GLK 3mill
BENZ ML350 N900,000
Benz C-Class 900k to 2millio
Nissan Murano N750,000 to 1 million
Nissan Pathfinder N800,000 to 2
Infiniti FX35 N750,000 to 1million
Infiniti FX45 N850,000 to 8.8 AND MANY OF THE CARS ARE NOT LISTED HEREO8O 8271 2224 }