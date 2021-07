Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, Nigeria’s largest listed Oil & Gas firm by market value, will pay a total sum of $14.7 million (at $2.5 cents per share) in cash compensation for the second quarter of 2021, the company announced during a conference call Thursday. Seplat Energy declared a rebound from loss to profit in…

