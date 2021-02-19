BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Mozambique reaps investments as Nigeria drags on PIB passage

… Foreign direct investments touched $1.8bn in 2020

Oil
n 2021, deal activity in Mozambique and on the continent is expected to increase

Mozambique is harvesting the gains of having clear legal and fiscal frameworks that drive transparency and attract foreign investors as Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Bill’s journey to becoming a law remains uncertain several years after it was first initiated. Energy multinationals including Total, Mitsui, ONGC, PTTEP, Eni and ExxonMobil have already invested more than $20 billion…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?
Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.