Mozambique reaps investments as Nigeria drags on PIB passage

Mozambique is harvesting the gains of having clear legal and fiscal frameworks that drive transparency and attract foreign investors as Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Bill’s journey to becoming a law remains uncertain several years after it was first initiated. Energy multinationals including Total, Mitsui, ONGC, PTTEP, Eni and ExxonMobil have already invested more than $20 billion…

