Increase oil demand critical to higher 2021 oil prices- Standard Chartered
…expects stronger emerging market assets
The success rate of a global vaccine roll-out that will accelerate economic growth and increase oil demand will be crucial in shifting oil price back to growth mode in 2021, Standard Chartered has said. In recent weeks, optimism about the mass rollout of coronavirus vaccines appears to have been tempered by the resurgent rate of…
