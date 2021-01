Two offshoots of Siemens, a German tech conglomerate are pulling resources to push green technology by developing wind-to-hydrogen systems to help decarbonise the global economy but natural gas remains critical in the scheme of things. Siemens Gamesa and Siemens Energy have joined a growing group of green hydrogen proponents, many of whom see it as…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login