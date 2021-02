Big oil output to peak lower and earlier than expected, Rystad says

The downturn brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and the accelerating energy transition has created a new reality for the world’s oil and gas industry, whose production will peak lower and earlier than expected before the 2020 market crisis, a Rystad Energy analysis shows. The five integrated supermajors – ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Chevron, and Total –…