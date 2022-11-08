Aramco, Odoo to drive SME digital transformation in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Aramco and Odoo are set to drive Small and Medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) economic growth in Saudi Arabia through a series of targeted digital transformation programmes.

In a press statement released on Monday by Aramco, the biggest oil company in the world, it said that “small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are among the most significant drivers of economic growth and an important area of focus of the Saudi Vision 2030; they create jobs and encourage innovation.”

The company agreed that the digital strength, years of expertise, and accomplishments of Odoo made it the right partner to drive digital transformation in the country. A move earlier highlighted as an important factor in achieving the Saudi government’s Vision 2023

“Given the Saudi Government’s aim to enhance access to digital tools and financial funding for SMEs, Odoo has been selected as the technology partner that would bring affordable software to Aramco’s customers in line with the Taleed program,” the statement read.

Oddo, which is an integrated software company that offers a full suite of business applications including CRM, accounting, inventory, and other software for more efficient work, will provide digital transformation services and support small and large companies’ growth.

Benefits from Odoo were presented by Aramco. Among them is that it will allow businesses to move from time- and cost-consuming operations to more efficient ones.

Another is that it will allow workflows to become more accurate while allowing communication channels to become clearer and more unified.

“Additionally, using one platform instead of individual applications from different software providers will allow organisations to simplify their data collection, generate accurate reporting, and produce targeted decisions. The solutions that Odoo offers to SMEs will allow them to increase revenue, cut costs, innovate, and enhance their business as a whole,” Aramco concluded.

Speaking about this partnership, Pavitra Singh, the Managing Director of Odoo Middle East DMCC, said, “We are delighted to start our fruitful collaboration with Aramco to leverage our mutual strengths and further accelerate the digital transformation of small and medium businesses in Saudi Arabia. Digital transformation is more important than ever, and Odoo, with its fully integrated and intuitive software, is the perfect choice for every business that wants to benefit from it in the most effortless way possible.”