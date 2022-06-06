WED: We’re committed to sustainable future, says Chevron Nigeria

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) has reiterated its commitment to protecting the environment while providing affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy.

Celebrating the World Environment Day, CNL, operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) and CNL, said it identifies with the global action to save the planet.

CNL established the Lekki Conservation Centre (LCC) in 1992 in collaboration with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), according to a statement.

The company said it began supporting the NCF’s annual postgraduate research scholarship for Ph.D. students in environment and conservation in 2005.

“CNL, not only conducts its business in a socially and environmentally sustainable manner, but also in compliance with applicable regulatory requirements, stakeholder expectation, and best industry practices, and has made environmental stewardship part of its social investment programmes,” it said.

Rick Kennedy, chairman and managing director of CNL, said the company’s approach to sustainability is highlighted by its commitment to protecting the environment, empowering its people, and always getting results the right way.

He said: “Chevron is proud to be part of the solution to global environmental issues wherever we operate.

“Our environmental and energy transition efforts focus on lowering the carbon intensity of our operations, building lower carbon businesses, supporting well-designed climate policy, responsible water management, and biodiversity while using our Operational Excellence Management System (OEMS) to manage risks.”

According to him, the company’s OEMS delivers industry-leading performance in process safety, personal safety and health, environment, reliability, and efficiency.

“Our rnvironmental philosophy and processes lay the foundation for sound environmental management. The company protects the environment through the entire lifecycle from responsible design, development, operations, and asset retirement,” he said.

The company said it continually aims to achieve world-class environmental excellence through the implementation of its Environment Risk Assessment and Management procedure to identify, assess, mitigate, and manage environmental risks, environmentally-related community health risks, and environmentally related social risks.

According to the statement, CNL is committed to ecosystem sustainability, including ecosystem restoration interventions where required.

It said: “The restoration programs provide positive environmental impacts and opportunities for raising the awareness of the community members to the impacts of degradation and benefits of restoration.

“CNL is advancing its lower carbon strategy focusing on lowering the carbon intensity in its operations and taking proactive approaches to manage its methane detection and reduction capabilities.”