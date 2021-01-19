USADF, All On invites applications for US$2,000,000 Nigeria Off-grid Energy Challenge
The U.S. African Development Foundation (USADF) and All On have announced the official opening of the 2021 Nigeria Off-grid Energy Challenge, which will provide up to $100,000 in blended finance per enterprise for successful applicants. The Rockefeller Foundation is also providing support via the All On Hub for the program whose application window opens on…
