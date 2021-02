Total’s plan to invest $2.5 billion for a 20 percent stake in Indian solar energy firm, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), has given the French oil major an early lead among peers, following their stated plans to commit more money to clean energy projects. According to a compilation of recent renewable energy deals by Bloomberg,…

