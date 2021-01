A strong rebound in renewable energy of at least 30 percent increase in demand for solar, a continued surge in green hydrogen growth, and a focus on recycling are among the key themes in clean technology in 2021, London–based global information provider, IHS Markit has said. “Annual solar installations are predicted to grow by over…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login