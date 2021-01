Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG), has signed a 20-year agreement for the domestic distribution of gas to industrial customers and manufacturing plants in Lagos and Ogun States. In the new deal with the Nigerian Gas Marketing Corporation (NGMC), SNG will also extend its distribution network to Badagry to serve a new market in the border community….

