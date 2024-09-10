Tinubu launches CNG at N230 per litre to ease petrol costs

President Bola Tinubu has made Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) available for vehicles at just N230 per litre, in a step to reduce petrol costs and offer Nigerians an affordable alternative to petrol and diesel.

According to a statement provided to BusinessDay on Tuesday and signed by Michael Oluwagbemi, project director, Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi), the move reflects President Tinubu’s commitment to reducing the cost of living for Nigerians, particularly following the recent removal of fuel subsidies

“The PCNGi promises to deliver wide-reaching economic relief, especially to those dependent on transport for their livelihoods,” Oluwagbemi said.

He added, “President Tinubu has ordered the distribution of one million free CNG conversion kits for commercial vehicles across the country as part of this transformative initiative”.

Findings showed these kits, along with free installation, will be rolled out over the next 18 months, allowing commercial transporters to easily transition to CNG.

“The introduction of CNGs not only a cheaper alternative but also a cleaner, more sustainable fuel source, which aligns with the government’s energy diversification agenda,” Oluwagbemi said.

He noted that the first phase of the PCNGi will kick off this week with the distribution of 10,000 free conversion kits.

“Targeted at transport operators, the kits will be available through key national transport associations such as the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Moove, UBER, and the Kaduna State Transport Authority (KSTA),” he added.

This transition will not only help drivers cut their fuel costs significantly but also reduce expenses for passengers and goods transporters.

The conversion process will be managed in partnership with NIPCO Gas, which has set up a network of authorised conversion centres across Nigeria. These centres will provide the necessary infrastructure to support a seamless transition for vehicles switching to CNG.

By 2025, the Nigerian government aims to distribute one million conversion kits, ensuring the country’s commercial transport sector is well-positioned to embrace CNG and reduce its reliance on costly petrol and diesel.

This initiative promises immediate economic relief for Nigerians, while also advancing cleaner energy practices.

“For more information on conversion centres and to access the list of active centres, Nigerians are encouraged to visit the official PCNGi websites. This initiative is a critical component of President Tinubu’s broader vision for a resilient and economically sound Nigeria, offering practical solutions to soaring fuel prices while promoting sustainable energy alternatives,” Oluwagbemi said.