Gbaremu Market Inferno: Senator pledges support sympathises with victims

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has called on relevant authorities to conduct thorough investigations into the cause of recent fire incidence in the state to prevent future occurrences.

While expressing deep sympathy with the victims of the devastating inferno that occurred at Gbaremu Market along Eleyele Road, Ibadan assured the victims of his continued support and urged government agencies to provide necessary assistance to help the affected traders recover from their losses.

Goods worth millions of naira were destroyed as a result of the fire incident that occurred at the market in Ibadan in which over 40 shops were razed.

The fire engulfed the herbal section of the market located within Ibadan North East Local Government Area on Saturday.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Akeem Abas and made available to journalists in Ibadan, Senator Alli described the incident as heartbreaking and a significant loss to the affected traders and the community.

The lawmaker extended heartfelt sympathy to the traders who lost their goods and properties in the fire.

He acknowledged the impact of the tragedy on their livelihoods and urged them to remain resilient in the face of this unfortunate event.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragic fire outbreak. I understand the immense pain and hardship this has caused, and I pray for strength and quick recovery for all the victims,” he said.

The lawmaker reiterated its commitment to working with the community to ensure improved safety measures at markets across Oyo South Senatorial District.