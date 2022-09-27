Stakeholders call for collaboration to meet Nigeria’s energy needs

Stakeholders in the energy industry have called for collaboration in the power industry to meet the energy needs of the country.

The stakeholders who made the call at the 2022 Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference, emphasised that efficient collaboration among energy giants would support the country in bridging its energy gap.

At the conference, Abubakar Aliyu, minister of power, represented by Temitope Fashedemi, permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Power, said, “We understand Nigeria’s economic development aspiration demands a higher energy capacity than what we have available presently.”

“Our current unmet energy needs are huge, and they are bound to increase due to urbanization and population expansion,” he said.

The minister said, “This makes it clear that access to energy is critical in advancing our country’s development agenda. Consequently, an enabling policy and investments in modern energy technologies are required.

“I believe that collaboration is critical to achieving our energy goals. The much-needed finance required for the provision of energy access resides with the private sector.”

According to the minister, the government is committed to achieving the goal of liberating finance through the right policies, incentives, and the establishment of an investment-friendly environment.

“As such, collaborations with the private sector and our development partners are essential in accelerating our efforts towards sustainable energy supply,” he said.

In addition, the minister commended the organizers of the event who have conceived this idea from inception being a veritable platform that brings together all stakeholders in the Energy sector.

He added that except for a two-year interregnum occasioned by the global COVID-19 pandemic, this event has been held every year and has been made bigger and better on each occasion.

He further stated that energy is conceptually one of the most important infrastructure requirements for human existence because it is one of the most important components of economic development.

“This unique event provides us with not just the opportunities to engage with public and private sector players, but also allow us to share knowledge with international energy experts and investors with a view to developing new solutions,” the minister said.

Read also: IEA forecasts clean energy to create 14mn jobs by 2030

Ade Yesufu, exhibition director, Nigeria Energy, on behalf of the Nigeria Energy team and Informa Markets, welcomed all stakeholders to the 9 editions of Nigeria Energy, formerly known as Power Nigeria.

In addition, the event which was held for three days, created a network between top-level providers and key stakeholders in the industry to discuss what reliable power solutions can be implemented to meet Nigeria’s growing demand and how we can work together to pave the way for the decentralisation of the power sector.

Meanwhile, the event featured the most powerful panel discussions on building power capacity, financing power projects, increasing efficiency through new technologies and exploring renewable energy mix with a particular focus on green hydrogen.

The Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference are supported by leading global players in the power and infrastructure industry including SkipperSeil Limited, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, Ikeja Electric, Simba Industries, Tetracore Group, Mojec International, Tranos, Powerpro, Himel and Mikano International, Eaton, Lucy Electric, Greenville LNG, and Jubaili Bros.

Furthermore, these key industry players showcased the latest and commercially sustainable power solutions at Nigeria Energy, alongside a further in-depth look into finding real-world solutions for Nigeria’s power sector challenges at the conference.