Schneider Electric wins honors on employability

Schneider Electric, a global player in energy management and industrial automation, has been awarded Employer of the Year in the Energy and Utilities Sector by the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) on November 22, 2024.

This recognition highlights the company’s outstanding commitment to innovation, employee empowerment, and creating a thriving, impactful workplace.

The 4th edition, of the Annual Employers Excellence Award Ceremony which took place at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton, Ikeja, witnessed over 3000 organizations in participation, with Schneider Electric clinching the Employer of the Year award.

This prestigious honour exemplifies Schneider Electric’s value and commitment to making impact by creating a workplace where people thrive, innovate, and drive meaningful change.

Ajibola Akindele, country president, Schneider Electric Nigeria, at the awards ceremony said, “This recognition is more than an award; it’s a celebration of our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and empowering our people to thrive. At Schneider Electric Nigeria, we firmly believe that a great workplace inspires exceptional impact, and this award reflects the dedication, passion, and hard work of our extraordinary team.”

Speaking on the award, Oluwatoyin Balogun, Human Resource Business Partner, Anglophone West Africa, Schneider Electric, emphasized Schneider Electric’s focus on fostering a world-class employer brand. “At Schneider Electric, our approach to employer branding goes beyond providing jobs. We create an environment where individuals can grow, innovate, and lead. We are intentional about building a culture that inspires trust, collaboration, and excellence while prioritizing the well-being and professional development of our people,” she said.

By investing in professional development, well-being, and a collaborative culture, Schneider Electric inspires its people to achieve excellence in their roles while contributing to a sustainable energy future for Nigeria.

“This achievement is not just for Schneider Electric. it’s for every individual, employee, partner, and stakeholder who believes in our vision for a more sustainable and resilient future and have contributed to Schneider Electric’s vision. We are inspired to keep setting new standards for people impact, while leading the charge in Nigeria’s energy transition.” Ajibola said.

Schneider Electric drives digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, endpoint to cloud connecting products, controls, software, and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centres, infrastructure, and industries.

