Military men have invaded the headquarters of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company and its Oshodi business unit over the alleged disconnection of power supply to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) base in Lagos.

BusinessDay learned that the armed men in military uniform invaded the company opposite MITV in Ikeja, Lagos, at about 7:40 am on Thursday.

Investigations by the NAN revealed that the alleged disconnection, which has left the base without electricity, has raised serious concerns about security and operational efficiency.

According to sources within the Air Force base, NAF initially agreed to remit N60 million monthly to IKEDC in exchange for a guaranteed 10 to 12 hours of daily electricity supply.

As of the time of filing this report, staff and other persons found in the office are being beaten by the armed men.

According to reports, the Nigeria Police Force has intervened, but the armed men, led by a woman, refused to budge.

Details later…

