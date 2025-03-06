…Blames vandals for recent major power disruptions

The federal government, on Thursday, revealed that power sector recorded a new and unprecedented peak generation of 5,801.84 megawatts of electricity on March 4, 2025, at 21:15 hours.

Ahmed Abdulaziz, MD/CEO, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), revealed this while briefing the State House Journalists, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He disclosed that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) efficiently evacuated this bulk power, to distribution load centers nationwide.

He attributed the “unprecedented feat”, to the result of hard work and dedication of engineers, in the generation, transmission and distribution companies of the power sector value chain.

Abdulaziz, while speaking on recent power disruptions, blamed vandals for taking advantage of some of unmanned power facilities for vandalising electricity underground cables.

He however assured that the federal government is working to provide security for power installations, using drones and other tech enabled methods.

” The office of the National security Adviser NSA and other federal government security agencies have realised that we do cannot afford the kind of security needed to man of our facilities and are working to ensure that power facilities are protected” he said

“Recognizing the challenges posed by unexpected developments, such as insurgency and the activities of vandals that have disrupted power supply to the North and South-South as well as in other areas of the country at different times, we are collaborating with the Office the National Security Advicer (ONSA) and security agencies including local vigilantes to secure power installations nationwide.

Read also: NLC mobilises affiliates against fresh electricity tariff hike

“We have also increased our sensitization programs in this regard with the most recent one held in Kwali, Abuja. We are also discussing with some companies on using technology in the vandalism fight.”

Also speaking on regular collapse of the national grid, Abdulaziz, noted that most of the grid facilities are now outdated.

“We equally deployed an in-house Internet of Things (loT) solution to improve visibility of power generators. This successfully expanded visibility of power stations from 6 to 27 locations.

This is being used as a stop gap solution until the ongoing SCADA project funded by the World Bank is completed. The SCADA project is about 69% completed, and on completion, it will enhance real-time monitoring and improve grid management and efficiency.

To also help in grid stability and reduce transmission losses, NERC is enforcing the Free Governor Control.

Abdulaziz disclosed that a three-man committee has been put in place to oversee the activation of the Free Governor Mode of Operation (FGMO) across power stations. We have equally introduced an enhanced maintenance regime, which includes regular inspections, preventive maintenance, and swift repairs.

“Routine line surveillance and maintenance efforts have been further strengthened and reactors installed in Jebba, Jos, and Makurdi to minimize voltage surges. The 330KV Shiroro-Mando transmission line has also been fully restored.”

He disclosed that the TCN transmission projects completed in the last two years and new ones currently underway as well as the 8,500MW current evacuation capability of the company, the country will witness improved electricity supply, in less than two years from now.

According to him, “the Transmission Company of Nigeria will conveniently evacuate 10,000 megawatts generated power.”

“Our progress is also evident in the 76.47% reduction in grid disturbances over the past five years.

” To enable us manage the grid in the absence of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) in place, we developed the Generation Load Drop Sensitivity (GLDS) system, which detects and responds to sudden drops in power generation, preventing cascading failures”.

He stated that the continued success achieved in expanding the transmission grid and the consequent increase in the capacity to efficiently wheel bulk electricity could not have been possible but for the sustained encouragement from the Federal Government through the Ministry of Power.

“Among our major breakthroughs is the installation and commissioning into service sixty-six 66) number power transformers. We have equally built new transmission substations, and re-conductored transmission line projects among others.”

Some of the TCN projects were executed under the World Bank sponsored projects which is geared towards increasing TCN’s capacity by 9000 MVA.

“Currently, projects amounting to 6000MVA have been completed and connected to the grid, including the Rimin Zakara Substation in New Kano.

“The World Bank is also funding the upgrade of some brown field substation projects. Another donor agency projects in TCN is the AFD funded projects that has completed five transmission substations in Abuja, two have been energized.

AFDB is also executing the new Kano-Kaduna 330kV DC transmission line with 330KV Substation at Zaria and 132kV substation at Jaji, Kaduna State simultaneously amongst others.

“The FGN power projects supervising the execution of the SIEMENS project has supplied a total of 10 mobile substations out of which 7 have been installed.

He revealed also that 10 transformers of various ratings was also installed in the transmission network and connected to the grid.

The FGN power company is the Special Purpose vehicle for the implementation of the Presidential Power Initiative.

“Having completed the pilot phase of the Siemens project with the installation of the transformers, the Phase 1B of the project has been approved by the FEC for the reinforcement of seven existing transmission substations.

Abdulaziz said the FGN projects have further contributed to the increase in TCN’s capacity as the projects are handed over to TCN on completion, adding that ” the FGN projects already executed added 1350MW to the grid.

In order to reduce downtime and improve efficiency, we undertook a comprehensive restocking of TCN’s central stores. We had the largest stockpile of transmission equipment in TCN’s history, including 22 power transformers and other accessories, most of which have been moved to various project sites.

“Presently, we have 6, 150MVA and 5No 100MVA transformers, 132KV Isolators, 110V DC Battery banks, haulage trucks, 132KV circuit breakers, current transformers, and voltage transtormers, among others in our central store in Lagos.

He stated that ” availability of spares has substantially increased our projects completion time, fault repair and enhanced prompt maintenance”.

Share