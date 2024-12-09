Schneider Electric targets food security, climate action

Schneider Electric has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling Nigeria’s twin challenges of food security and climate change through innovative energy and automation solutions.

Speaking at the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) conference held from November 18–20, the company showcased technologies aimed at improving agricultural productivity and sustainable energy access.

The annual conference, themed “Sustainable Engineering Solutions to Food Security and Climate Change,” brought together engineers, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss strategies for addressing the country’s pressing issues.

Schneider Electric’s participation underscored its role in promoting sustainable development through cutting-edge solutions and capacity building.

Ajibola Akindele, country president of Schneider Electric Nigeria, emphasised the importance of integrating technology into addressing Nigeria’s critical needs.

“At Schneider Electric, we recognise the link between climate action and food security,” he said.

“Our innovative solutions are designed to build resilient systems that enhance food production, conserve resources, and mitigate the effects of climate change,” Akindele added.

During the conference, Schneider Electric unveiled several key innovations, including Altivar Solar Drives, Villaya Agri, and Villaya Micro-grid systems.

These technologies are tailored to power irrigation systems, optimise food production, reduce waste, and provide sustainable energy for rural farmers and agro-industries.

The company also highlighted its focus on skill development to sustain its impact.

“We are equipping engineers and technicians with the skills to build and maintain energy-efficient systems, particularly in underserved communities. This is part of our collaboration with NGOs, academic institutions, and other stakeholders to create a workforce capable of driving sustainable development,” said Omobolanle Omotayo, marketing communications manager for Anglophone Africa.

Schneider Electric’s ongoing initiatives, such as solar-powered mini-grids and energy-efficient food processing systems, are already delivering results.

These projects support small-scale enterprises and farmers, contributing to the country’s food security goals while advancing efforts to combat climate change.

The company reiterated its alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 2 (Zero Hunger) and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

Akindele noted, “Through our innovations, we aim to create solutions that not only address today’s challenges but also secure a sustainable future for generations to come.”

