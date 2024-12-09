Boost for Nigeria as Tetracore partners BillGas to increase CNG facility capacity

In what is expected to boost Nigeria’s current efforts at compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, Tetracore Energy has partnered with BillGas to expand its CNG facility at Atakobo, along the Benin-Sagamu expressway, from existing 3.1mmscfd capacity to 6.2 mmscfd.

The partnership is expected to reinforce Tetracore’s position as a key player in Nigeria’s energy transition efforts to meet the rising demand for cleaner energy solutions on the back of its commitment to energy infrastructure development.

Tetracore and BillGas entered into a joint venture aimed at delivering the planned expansion volumes by Q1 2025.

“This expansion and the associated partnerships underscore our dedication to providing scalable, innovative energy solutions. By doubling our CNG capacity and strengthening collaborations, we are poised to meet the growing demand for cleaner energy across Nigeria while supporting economic growth and environmental sustainability,” Olakunle Williams, CEO, Tetracore Energy told newsmen.

According to Williams, Tetracore aims to enhance its ability to meet industrial and commercial energy needs with the expanded CNG capacity, while supporting the goals of President Bola Tinubu’s Presidential CNG Initiative (Pi-CNG).

He disclosed that the partnership with BillGas would ensure a reliable supply of CNG to key sectors across the country. According to him, the expansion project demonstrates the potential for rapid scalability in energy infrastructure development when private entities collaborate toward a shared objective. “This approach must be replicated extensively to bridge the energy infrastructure gap,” he said.

Williams further noted that the partnership would deploy about $30 million to develop CNG infrastructure nationwide over the next 9 months to drive sustainable energy adoption and support Nigeria’s clean energy goals. “This collaboration leverages the expertise and resources of both companies to create a robust CNG supply chain, enabling businesses and industries to transition to cleaner energy sources effectively.”

Simon Wu, managing director, BillGas said the project aligned with Tetracore’s broader vision of driving sustainable energy solutions through strategic alliances and technological innovation. According to him, the expanded facility would not only serve Tetracore’s growing portfolio but also empower BillGas to deliver on its mission of transforming Nigeria’s energy landscape.

“Today is important because we witnessed the signing of the joint venture agreement. We would like to thank our reliable partner Tetracore for the opportunity to make a contribution to the Gas strategy of Nigeria, which will benefit the society and people. I am happy to announce that BillGas CNG operation will start by the end of January 2025,” Wu said.

