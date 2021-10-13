Renewable energy start-ups to pitch ideas at SUNREF Nigeria conference

Entrepreneurs in the renewable energy sector will have the opportunity to pitch innovative ideas face-to-face with investors/financiers keen on new energy forms and energy efficiency at the second edition of SUNREF Nigeria investor conference on October 21.

The Sustainable Use of Natural Resources and Energy Finance (SUNREF) programme, is a green finance initiative sponsored by Agence Française de Développement or French Development Agency (AFD), and with financial participation of the European Union (EU).

It is deployed in over 30 countries and has successfully supported over 42 projects in partnership with about 70 banks to the tune of about Euros 2.5 billion, out of which Euros 1.2 billion has been fully paid.

The first edition of the SUNREF investors’ conference held virtually in February 2021 providing an opportunity to sensitive the general public, raising the level of awareness of the credit line which has since translated to the origination of several renewable energy and energy efficiency projects currently in the pipeline, approaching financial close.

According to a release from the organisation, the second edition of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (RE/EE) Investors’ Conference and Exhibitions is being organized in partnership with Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP) implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

It will showcase available Renewable Energy (RE) and Energy Efficiency (EE) projects and financing opportunities (including financing for early-stage project preparatory studies), portfolio of investments, and technical and financial eligibility requirements.

The organisers said this second edition of investor conference will be a hybrid event of both online and physical attendance, strictly by invitation, due to COVID-19 protocols, bringing together notable stakeholders including but not limited to Senior officials and Director-Generals of Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Officials of Donor-funded programmes, Chief Executives, Presidents, and Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Developers, Investors/Financiers and members of the press.

SUNREF will use the investor conference to identify promising projects and further build the project pipeline for the USD 70 million credit line. To facilitate project origination, there will be break-out sessions and exhibition following the investor conference.

The objective is to provide businesses and manufacturers with the opportunity to meet with the entire energy value chain to explore meaningful business relationships. The breakout sessions will include the Investor/Financier Group, Project Development Support Group and Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Service Providers Group while the exhibition stands will showcase new and innovative technology solutions and services, SUNREF said.