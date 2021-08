The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation lost N473.3 billion from operating its four refineries in Port-Harcourt, Warri, Kaduna within 6 years, a report has said. Research findings according to SBM Intelligence, a Lagos-based consultancy said that Nigeria’s refineries are becoming an increasingly expensive pastime. Between January 2015 and February 2021, the NNPC posted a combined loss…

