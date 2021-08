Is Hollyfrontier’s acquisition of US refinery better than NNPC’s deal with Dangote?

A viral message on Twitter is claiming the decision of Dallas-based Hollyfrontier to acquire a 97-year-old refinery from Sinclair Oil for $2.6 billion is a much better deal compared to Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC’s) choice to acquire 20 percent stake in Dangote Refinery for $2.7 billion. According to a tweet from a verified Twitter…