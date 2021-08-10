NNPC reshuffles senior executives ahead of PIB implementation

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced a major shakeup among senior executives in anticipation of the country’s implementation of the long-awaited Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

According to a statement from NNPC, the reshuffling is “in alignment with the rules of Company & Allied Matters Act (CAMA), preparatory to the new status of the Corporation as a Limited Liability Company, post-Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB)”.

NNPC noted that Billy Okoye has been appointed the new group executive director, Ventures & Business Development while Aisha Ahmadu-Katagum has been promoted to the position of group executive director, Corporate Services.

Until their new appointments, Okoye and Ahmadu-Katagum were group general managers, Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD) and Supply Chain Management Division in the Corporation, respectively.

Adeyemi Adetunji, formerly chief operating officer, Business & Ventures Development, becomes the group executive director, Downstream, while Mohammed Abdulkabir Ahmed, formerly chief operating officer, Corporate Services, becomes the group executive director, Gas & Power.

Other chief operating officer positions in the Corporation have now been redesignated as group executive directors (GEDs), in alignment with the rules of Company & Allied Matters Act (CAMA), preparatory to the new status of the Corporation as a Limited Liability Company, post-Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

The repositioning also saw the disengagement of Yusuf Usman, formerly chief operating officer, Gas & Power.

The new appointments include that of Garba Deen Muhammad, who will take over from Kennie Obateru as the group general manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation.

Speaking on the Development, group managing director of the Corporation, Mele Kyari, said the new appointments would enable the Corporation to live up to the expectations of Nigerians and achieve its vision of becoming a world-class energy company of choice.