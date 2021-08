As African countries, especially Nigeria continue to work towards bridging the energy gaps of today and the future, a Nigerian technology company, PUTTRU has initiated a digital interface to connect Development Financial Institutions, DFIs, and the African energy market. Part of this initiative is its recent report: ‘3 Must-Haves for Energy Projects to Attract Investment…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login