Nigeria, Norway sign $6m solar energy deal

Nigeria and Norway have further cemented existing energy partnership as Justrite and Empower New Energy sign a $6 million solar energy deployment agreement Monday.

The agreement, which will provide 25.8 megawatts of power to cover 10 Justrite stores, was signed at the opening of the Lagos-Norway Energy Exchange in Lagos.

Talking about the partnership, Anniken Huitfeldt, Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that it is uplifting to witness that companies with a solid background in the oil industry are pushing forward in green technology and that investors are attracted to green investments.

“The past year has made it very clear both in Africa and Europe how fragile we are when energy supplies are threatened and made it very clear that predictable energy supplying nations, such as Nigeria and Norway, are vital to continued stability in times of crisis.”

According to her, Norway and Nigeria both have the necessary technology and knowhow on oil and gas production.

“Today we both utilize this knowledge in the green transition but Nigeria has much more potential for producing electricity from solar energy than Norway,” she said.

Huitfeldt said that the Norwegian solar solutions can be part of the Lagos State Government’s green transformation plan to install 1GW of new solar by 2030.

In Lagos, various reports estimated that diesel generators constitute more than 15, 000 MW of the power generated.

Olalere Odusote, Commissioner for Lagos state ministry of energy and mineral resources, said that renewable energy investment is welcome in the state to bridge the gap in energy poverty faced in the state and Nigeria at large.

According to the commissioner, the agreement signed today further reiterates the State’s commitment to generate over 1 gigawatts of power by 2030.

“The new Amendment signed by president Muhammadu Buhari has taken our drive for energy sustainability and dependence is step forward,” he said. “You are in the right place (Lagos) to invest in renewable energy.”

The Lagos-Norway Energy Exchange provides a meeting place where solar solutions and energy needs can find together.

Ayodele Patrick Aderinwale, Chairman of Justrite said that the agreement came at a time when the organisation is looking to expand its stores and be energy efficient.

“It is critical that our energy management is topnotch as we look to rollout additional 52 new stores nationwide in the next seven years,” he said.

According to Aderinwale, this agreement is just one of the many more to come as it looks invest more in renewable energy.