The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has inaugurated the Grid Code Review Panel (GCRP) to promote efficient power sector operations. It is also responsible for evaluating and administering amendments to the Grid Code, which sets out the technical requirements for connection to and use of the national grid.

Announcing the development via its X handle, the Commission said that the panel is expected to play a crucial role in the power sector.

It noted that the inauguration of the present members of the GCRP came at a time when it was needed most as the previous panel was constituted in 2018, and a lot had happened since then in the operation of the national electricity grid.

While inaugurating the panel, Sanusi Garba NERC Chairman said NERC has high expectations from the panel noting that the members should be dedicated to delivering on the national assignment given to them as they review the code and make it fit for purpose.

“The panel comprises 19 persons: 15 members and four others serving in the panel’s secretariat. The members were drawn from various agencies including generation companies, TCN, distribution companies, and eligible customers, among others.

“The GCRP will evaluate the proposed amendments to the existing Grid Code and present it to the Initial Stakeholders Advisory Panel to review it before NERC approves it.

In her remarks, the Chairperson of the panel Nafisat Ali assured of the members’ cooperation towards delivering on the tasks before them.

