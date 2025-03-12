The leadership of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) halted activities yesterday at the headquarters of Sterling Oil exploration in Lagos, following alleged various anti-labour activities levelled against the company.

Members of PENGASSAN, including oil company workers, gathered at the entrance of the company’s office as early as 6 a.m., chanting labour solidarity songs and saying that Sterling Oil management engages in anti-labour practices.

The protesters were seen holding placards with inscriptions, “Reinstate Sacked Nigerian workers; “Stop Collective. X Bargaining Agreement Victimisation”, stop CBA violation, among others and chanting the solidarity song.

Festus Osifo, President of PENGASSAN, while addressing journalists and union members at the protest, criticised the management of Sterling oil for abusing the expatriate quota system, which has led to discrimination against skilled Nigerian workers in the oil and gas sector.

Osifo highlighted what he termed as discriminatory practices by the company, who, according to him, are monopolising jobs that Nigerians are qualified to perform with the Indian nationals

He alleged that members of the union working in Sterling had been subjugated and described their welfare as abysmal.

Osifo said: “Our members in Sterling have been pushed to the background; they should tell us how many Nigerians are working in Sterling today that are managers.

“They should tell us how many Nigerians today are working in Sterling that are general managers.

“However, when you go to other international oil and gas companies, you have Nigerians even as managing directors, deputy managing directors, executive general managers, general managers and so on”.

Also, the union leader alleged that the company had over 10,000 expatriates, who were all natives of India, working in Nigeria. According to him, all the operators in the company, without exception, are all expatriates.

“In Sterling Global, we have expatriates as gate men, vulcanizers; we have expatriates making tea; we have expatriates that are Nigerian cooks, cooking for Nigerians to eat in Nigeria,” he said.

Osifo said that the picket was the first in the series of activities that would be happening, and if plans to agree failed, it would continue until there was a resolve. He, therefore, called on the government to intervene in the matter.

“If this is not corrected, this has a propensity of leading to a national strike, where we will call out our members across the nook and cranny of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

“Also, remember, the oppressions of the entire oil and gas industry in Nigeria is manned by our members, and we will call them out the entire oppressions will be grounded.

“So, the government must act, and the time to act is now, “ Osifo said.

Other accusations include the sacking of some of the union’s members and, therefore, called for their reinstatement.

Responding through a communique signed by the management, the company said all workers have been directed to start work at home pending the time the issue will be resolved. The company added that the issue will be addressed very soon.

