The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has partnered with Australian company Okra Solar and five Nigerian renewable energy service companies (RESCOs) to provide electricity to 100,000 underserved households, impacting nearly half a million people.

This initiative, part of the Distributed Access to Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) program, aims to accelerate Nigeria’s transition to sustainable energy solutions.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in REA’s broader mission to electrify over 3 million households within the next five years.

Under the partnership, Okra Solar and RESCOs—including SOSAI Renewable Energies, First Electric, Renewvia Energy, Creeds, and Electrify Microgrid—will deploy mesh-grid technology to communities traditionally left without reliable electricity.

DARES, backed by a $750 million World Bank fund, is the largest energy access initiative globally.

The program is the first government grant initiative to incorporate mesh-grid technology, ensuring even the most remote communities have access to stable and affordable electricity.

Mesh-grid technology provides a cost-effective and scalable alternative to traditional grid extensions and mini-grids, especially in hard-to-reach areas.

The system offers over 98 percent uptime, surpassing conventional power reliability standards, and supplies up to 2.4kW of AC power, supporting productive uses such as water pumping, refrigeration, milling, and electric cooking.

Abba Aliyu, REA’s managing director/chief executive officer, said, “The Rural Electrification Agency remains at the forefront of Nigeria’s drive to expand energy access using innovative and sustainable solutions.”

“This partnership is part of our sustained efforts to scale up renewable energy access while powering homes, businesses, schools, and productive-use activities. Through this collaboration, we are unlocking new opportunities for economic growth, job creation, and improved livelihoods across the country,” Aliyu added.

A key component of the partnership is the data-sharing agreement between RESCOs and the REA, which will enable a more effective regulatory framework for mesh-grid technology.

By fostering a supportive environment, the REA aims to scale up energy access solutions nationwide.

Afnan Hannan, chief executive officer of Okra Solar, highlighted the reliability of mesh-grids, stating, “Rural mesh-grids in Nigeria are already outperforming grid power reliability in major urban centers like Lagos and Abuja. This collaboration is about setting a new benchmark for energy access. With some of the most innovative RESCOs in the world, we’re pioneering scalable solutions that empower last-mile communities.”

The RESCOs involved in the project expressed confidence in the initiative’s potential to transform Nigeria’s energy landscape.

Daniel Komolafe, managing director of First Electric Power and Automation Services, noted that his company aims to connect 75,000 people under the agreement, while Hannah Kabir, Creeds Renewable Energy’s chief executive officer, emphasised the significance of including mesh-grids in Nigeria’s renewable energy mix.

