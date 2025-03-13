The management of Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO) has clarified reports on alleged various anti-labour activities levelled against the company by the members of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

In a release made available to BusinessDay, SEEPCO stated it has taken the alleged issues by PENGASSAN with utmost seriousness and responded immediately, “displaying a commitment to resolve the issue and address any concerns by open, transparent, and constructive dialogue with the Union.”

The statement read: “As responsible corporate citizens, we adhere to federal laws and industry regulations. Our unwavering commitment to the welfare of employees, host communities, and stakeholders enables us to maintain high standards in labor relations, environmental sustainability, and corporate governance.

“Further into the context of specific allegations by PENGASSAN we would like to clarify that Sterling Oil abides by the Collective Bargaining Agreement between PENGASSAN, Industrial Act and Laws of the federal republic of Nigeria to its letter and spirit.

“This intent has enabled SEEPCO to become the fastest growing indigenous company in the Oil and Gas Industry and the Company will continue its contribution to Nigeria’s economic growth, creation of local jobs, and security in energy sector by investing in local content development, promoting sports as an inclusive part of employee skills acquisition programs, and community development initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life.

“We categorically refute any claims that misrepresent our dedication to fostering a fair and supportive working environment. Over the years, SEEPCO has consistently engaged with relevant labor unions, including PENGASSAN, to ensure a harmonious and mutually beneficial relationship.”

The company urged PENGASSAN and all relevant stakeholders to engage in good faith and through appropriate channels to address any concerns.

“We remain open to dialogue and will continue to operate with integrity, ensuring that all our activities align with the highest ethical and professional standards,” the company stated.

