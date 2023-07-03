IHS Nigeria, GreenHub Africa partner to mitigate environmental challenges in schools

IHS Nigeria and GreenHub Africa Foundation have partnered to launch Eco-Action Project (EAP 1.0), an initiative aimed at creating awareness about global environmental challenges and proffering sustainable approaches toward mitigating the effects of these environmental challenges.

Aimed to create awareness about the global environment, the project will focus on junior teens in 18 junior secondary schools across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

According to a statement by the Foundation, participating schools include Dolphin Junior High School, Lagos Island, Elemoro Community Junior Secondary School, Ibeju Lekki, Resettlement Community Junior Secondary School, Ikeja, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Junior High School, Yaba, New Era Girls’ Junior Secondary School, Surulere, Ijero Girls’ Junior High School, Ebute Meta (Lagos, Southwest).

Others are Government Secondary School, Day Secondary School (Enugu, Southeast), Government Secondary School, Uwanse, Government Secondary School, Lagos Street (Cross-River, South south), Government Secondary School, Kofar Kibo, Kaduna College, Ahmed Fatka Local Government’s Education Authority, Anguwan Fatika (Kaduna, Northwest), Government Junior Day Secondary School, Wuse, Government Secondary School, Maitama, Government Secondary School, Kubwa, Government Science, Technical Secondary School, Kubwa (Abuja, Northcentral), and Yerwa Government Girls’ Secondary School (Borno, Northeast).

Speaking on the project, Henry Bassey, founder/ CEO, of the foundation said that the project is built around the Climate Action Superheroes’ environmental syllabus popularly known as C.A.S.H.

“The Climate Action Superheroes (C.A.S.H) is a proprietary tool of GreenHubAfrica Foundation uniquely designed with localised avatars to infuse entertainment into environmental education,” he said.

According to the statement, the unveiling of the C.A.S.H gamification and animation series was the first of its kind from a non-profit organisation.

“Deliberations with State Coordinators and Field Facilitators that will be deployed for project implementation in participating schools are currently in progress,” the statement said.

“The preliminary phase of the project commences this month with an inception meeting involving the participation of all relevant stakeholders. The school outreach is expected to come to a close towards the end of the first term in the 2023/2024 academic session.”

Leveraging the comparative advantage of this proprietary tool, IHS Nigeria was also at the forefront of the official launch of the gamification and animation of the Climate Action Superheroes which took place at the World Environment Day celebration – an annual flagship event organised by GreenHub Africa Foundation in collaboration with the United Nations at the United Nations Information Centre, Abuja.

According to the statement, the launch which involved dignitaries and keynote speakers participating in high-level panels and fireside chats was powered by IHS Nigeria and Oando Foundation.