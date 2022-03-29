Fire razes Ihovbor TCN substation, cuts off 80MW of power

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) Plc has announced that a major fire incident has razed the Ihovbor Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) substation, affecting two power transformers feeding the DisCo over 80 Megawatts (MW).

According to a statement released by the Disco, the fire affected two 60 Mega Volt Ampere (MVA), 132/33 kilovolt (kV) power transformer feeding BEDC’s load of 80mw along with 2 Nos, 33kV feeders from Okada TCN, feeding a load of 10mw.

The areas touched are Oluku, Ekiadolor, Iguosa, and its environs, UNIBEN, UBTH, Ugbowo, Uselu, FGGC Rd, Asaba Rd, Auchi Rd, Ikpoba-Hill, Aduduwa, Amufi, Ikhueniro, Federal Housing Estate, Eyaen, Idokpa, Egba Town and environs, Ihovbor community and environs, Egba-Idogbo, Okhoro, MBH dedicated, Upper Lawani, Costain, Uteh and environs, Okada Town, Iguobazuwa, Okomu, and New Rd and environs.

The Disco said its regrets the service disruption caused to these areas by the fire incident at Ihovbor TCN Substation.

“We regret the unfortunate incident and the disruption in electricity our customers may experience as a result of this fire outbreak,” the statement read. While “appealing for patience and understanding of the affected customers.”

The firm also assures the residents of the affected area that the technical crew from TCN are on top of the situation.

Meanwhile, at the time of this report, there has been no official statement from the transmission company to this effect.

Also, the cause of the fire outbreak at the substation was also not indicated in the statement.