Abuja DisCo threatens to disconnect presidential villa, power ministry over N1bn debt

The management of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has threatened to cut off the power supply to the presidential villa and the Ministry of Power over a N1 billion debt.

In an advertorial seen by BusinessDay, AEDC gave a 10-day notice to the presidential villa, the ministry of power, and 84 other government ministries departments and agencies to pay up the N47.1 billion electricity debt they owe or risk disconnection.

The advertorial by the company said the notice was issued after the MDAs failed to pay up their outstanding balance for December.

“The Abuja Electricity Distribution PLC (AEDC) is constrained to do this publication with the details of Government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies with long outstanding unpaid bills for services rendered to them through the provision of electricity supply in that our previous attempts to make them honor their obligations have not achieved the desired result.

“The relevant MDAs (as listed above) are at this moment given notice that AEDC shall after the expiration of 10 days from the date of this publication, that is, after Wednesday, 28th February 2024, embark on disconnection of our services to them until they discharge their obligations to us by paying their debts,” it read.

According to the advertorial, several government entities owe significant debts, painting a concerning picture of fiscal management. Topping the list of debtors is the Chief of Defence Staff-Barracks and Military Formations, with a staggering N12 billion in arrears. The ministry of FCT is closely behind, accumulating a debt of N7.5 billion.

The ministry of finance is also among the top debtors, with an outstanding balance of N5.4 billion. Meanwhile, the Niger State Governor’s Abuja Liaison Office finds itself in arrears, owing N3.4 billion, among other debtors.