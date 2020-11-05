ENDSARS: Sanwo-Olu signs executive order to rebuild Lagos

Governor Babajide SanwoOlu on Wednesday signed an executive order to drive the reconstruction of Lagos following the massive destruction of public and private assets in the wake of the recent #ENDSARS protest.

Sanwo-Olu, who recently put the cost of the destruction at N1trillion, is also planning a trust fund: “Lagos State Rebuilding Trust Fund” and immediately constituted an eight-man committee led by Yemi Cardoso, chairman of Citibank Nigeria, to coordinate efforts at rebuilding the state.

Sanwo-Olu said the government has decided to put the destruction behind it and face the task of rebuilding the state, adding that his administration would be embracing new standards of governance and build partnerships to enable it bequeath stronger institutions and cohesion among residents.

He disclosed that friends and supporters of the state have been calling to lend a hand in rebuilding the destroyed assets.

“In the last few weeks, we have been inundated with local and global offers of assistance to rebuild our state and recover all we lost to arson and violence in October. It is obvious that we can no longer wait to begin the onerous task of reconstructing Lagos. In the next few days, our government will be sending a bill to the House of Assembly for the establishment of a Trust Fund to Rebuild Lagos.

“Today, I am signing an executive order to set up an eight-man Lagos Rebuild Trust Fund Committee, which will begin to oversee our recovery process. To ensure the highest standards of probity, transparency and accountability, FBN Trustees headed by Kunle Awojobi will oversee the Lagos Rebuild Trust Fund Committee. The committee will comprise five members from the private sector, two members from the public sector and one member from the International Donor Aid Community.

“We will embrace new standards of governance and build stronger partnerships, stronger people, stronger institutions, and stronger Lagos. Our strength lies in our uncanny ability to overcome the most complicated challenges because we have people who genuinely love Lagos State and will assiduously do all they can to preserve its peace and unity.”

Sanwo-Olu said the trust fund would be responsible for getting detailed cost of restructuring and rebuilding of destroyed assets. The fund, he added, would also advise the state government on the most critical assets to prioritise and identify emergency response service critically needed. The rebuilding plan, the governor said, would be all-inclusive, stressing that the government would welcome support and contributions from well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations who believe in the Lagos dream.

“I believe this is the starting point of a new socio-economic process. I am hopeful that this initiative will help us to seamlessly make the transition to a rebuilt Lagos with upgraded public structures, facilities and amenities. I know that the ashes that presently dot our landscape will birth modern and globally acceptable infrastructure.

“At the centre of this decisive action to rebuild Lagos is the need to closely work with the people and organisations who call Lagos home; those who believe in the Lagos dream, and those who share our collective vision of a mega-city that thrives on peace and unity among all ethnic groups. Those who know that the future of Lagos is tied to our ability to keep nurturing our State and those who are ready to commit their resources to the glory of our state because their future is the future of Lagos,” he said.