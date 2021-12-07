We returned 54,000 Out-of-School children to classrooms in 2yrs – Oyo Education Board

The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, (OYOSUBEB) said it was able to return 54,000 out-of-school children to classrooms in the state, in the last two years, saying it would rid the state of the menace.

This follows the government’s recent recruitment of 5,000 teachers into secondary schools, in order to ensure that the out-of-school children enjoy qualitative education by employing teachers for them.

Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, executive chairman, OYOSUBEB, revealed this information in a speech after he clinched an award for Exemplary Performance Award by the State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists.

Adeniran said the implementation of the Better Education Service Delivery for All programme (BESDA), an initiative of the Federal Government, through the Universal Basic Education Commission in collaboration with some State Governments, has changed the trend of school children roaming the streets in Oyo State.

The objective of BESDA is to eradicate the menace of out-of-school children and improve literacy among school-age children in Nigeria. Currently over 13million children in Nigeria are not in school and the bulk of these are in northern Nigeria.

Adeniran said the BESDA programme in the State has received support from major stakeholders thanked Seyi Makinde, the State’s governor who he said is keenly concerned about the education sector in Oyo State.

He lauded the Nigeria Union of Journalists and dedicated the award to his principal, Seyi Makinde, who he said gave him the enabling environment to operate on the Board.

He vowed that the award among other recognitions would spur him and his team to do more in improving the basic education sub-sector in Oyo State.

The award by NUJ was in recognition of Adeniran’s exceptional performance in developing the Basic Education Sector in the State.

Ademola Babalola, chairman, NUJ, Oyo Council, described Adeniran as a forthright administrator, who has inked his name indelibly in the sands of time within the education system of Oyo State and Nigeria, at large.

He also praised Adeniran for the laudable work OYOSUBEB has been doing, which includes enrolment of out-of-school children, construction of model school buildings, renovation of schools and providing them with basic facilities.