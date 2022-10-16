Unilorin management, staff, others eulogise out-going VC at valedictory session

Sulyman Abdulkareem Age, a professor of Chemical Engineering and the outgoing Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, on Friday received accolades from the management of the University and other well-wishers at the Valedictory Session and Public Presentation of a Book chronicles of his stewardship and achievements during his tenure as 10th Vice-Chancellor.

Age was described as focused and committed to serving humanity. He was equally referred to as a highly disciplined and passionate person who is not difficult to work with.

Speaking during the unveiling of the book titled: ‘Prof Abdulkareem: Footprints of a Giant’, (VC UNILORIN 2017-2022), Kunle Akogun, the Author of the book and the Director, the Corporate Affairs Department of the University, noted that the book carefully chronicles the achievements of Abdulkareem, during his five-year tenure.

He added that the book equally itemised several honours and laurels, which the multiple award-winning VC earned for himself and the University in the course of his service.

Akogun further stated that the book project, known as the UNILORIN leadership series began in 2017 with the first book on the tenure of the 9th Vice Chancellor, Abdulganiyu Ambali, a professor.

He, however, congratulated Abdulkareem for the successful completion of his tenure, as he wished him well in his future endeavours.

“This book, which was conceived as a parting gift to the outgoing Vice-Chancellor from the Directorate of Corporate Affairs, will be worthy and invaluable reference material, especially for those who are interested in having a bird’s eye view of the comprehensive story of the University of Ilorin, with particular reference to its specific strides between 2017 and 2022.

“So many people, each in their various ways, have contributed to making this book project a reality. And I am greatly indebted to them all,” he said.

Dapo Olorunyomi, the book reviewer who is Publisher, and Editor-in-Chief of the Premium Times, described Abdulkareem as brilliant and a versatile man right from his secondary school days.

According to him, the Vice Chancellor is known for his consistency which he said was central to his character.

“He hates cheating and oppression and strives to protect powerless people,” he said.

Olorunyomi also noted that Abdulkareem is committed to his faith, and is modern.

Responding, the outgoing Vice Chancellor, the Vice Chancellor of the University expressed appreciation to the University management and well-wishers, for the honour bestowed on him, just as he asked for forgiveness from those he might have offended, saying no one is hundred per perfect.

He commended Akogun for writing a book in his honour, and thanked all the staff of the institution to have exhibited hard work and support to him during his tenure.

Age further said that the University has such versatile, wonderful and supporting staff, who are dedicated to duty, calling on them to extend same gesture to the new Vice Chancellor, Wahab Agbewole, a professor of Jurisprudence and International Law.