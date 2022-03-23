UNILAG to partner Institute of Directors in business education development, others

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) is set to partner with the Institute of Directors, Nigeria to ensure collaboration in the areas of business and executive education development and other areas of mutual interests.

Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the vice-chancellor of UNILAG with his visiting management team to the Institute of Directors, Nigeria (IOD) reached the agreement recently during the courtesy visit.

Ogundipe in his address pointed out the giant strides of the university in the areas of ground-breaking research and grant awards; artificial intelligence and robotics; and student entrepreneurship and innovation.

The university don underscored the internationalisation efforts of the university, both in terms of curriculum development and partnerships. In the pursuit of this, he disclosed that a Memorandum of Understanding is in the works with a consortium of 18 European universities and would soon be concluded.

“A similar partnership in the areas of business and executive education development is what UNILAG seeks with the Institute of Directors. We have the University of Lagos Business School, which we believe offers the platform for your distinguished members to come into the academia and impart practical business knowledge,” Ogundipe said.

Ije Jidenma, the president and chairman of the governing council of the Institute of Directors, expressed her satisfaction with the initiative taken by the University of Lagos to seek collaboration with the Institute.

She commended the many achievements of UNILAG in particular which she described as changing the narrative of tertiary education in Nigeria.

“The many strides of the University of Lagos are worthy of commendation.

“We are particularly excited that UNILAG is developing competencies in many digital-compliant areas and is actively promoting entrepreneurship. These are areas that can easily get the buy-in of many actors in the private sector. The famous Chinese proverb says that the journey of a thousand miles begins with small steps. We have now taken the first step in our partnership. We must keep taking till we arrive at our desired destination,’’ she said.

Many dignitaries were present at the meeting from the UNILAG accompanied the VC on the visit.

Bamidele Alimi, the director-general of the Institute of Directors, Chris Okunowo, the immediate past president of IOD, among others were on the ground to receive the UNILAG team.

The University of Lagos founded in 1962, has for more than 50 years provided qualitative and research-oriented education to Nigerians and all those who have entered its domain in search of knowledge. The institution has built a legacy of excellence and has been instrumental in the production of top range graduates and academia who have had tremendous impact, directly or indirectly, on growth and development in Nigeria.